Where to watch Yankees vs Rays? Live Stream, TV listings & more - March 6

On March 5, the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays will get their second taste of each other this spring. In the first showdown between the AL East foes on February 27, Tampa walked away with a 4-2 win. Now, as spring rosters come to more closely imitate the regular season, the Yankees will be looking to get even.

With a record of 5-5, the Yankees find themselves in the middle of the current Grapefruit League standings. By contrast, the Rays, who began last season 13-0, have slumped, and currently stand in last place, owing to their 2-7 spring record so far.

"The Yankees rolling out a Star studded lineup today vs the Rays" - Bronx Talks

Where to watch Yankees vs Rays?

Action will kick off from George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, where the New York Yankees have their spring facility. Located mere miles from Tropicana Field, where the Rays play regular season games, it will be the bombers who get homefield advantage in this one.

Action is set to get underway with a 1:05 pm ET first pitch. Most Yankees games are held at this time interval.

For those in the New York area, YES Network will be showing all of the action. Conversely, for those set to tune in from the Tampa area, Bally Sports Sun will be carrying this game, alongside the rest of the Tampa Bay Rays' games this spring.

"Aaron Boone + Juan Soto. Rays-Yankees coverage begins today at 1p on YES & the YES App" - YES Network

Streaming options for Yankees vs. Rays

By virtue of their part ownership in YES Network, Amazon Prime will be carrying 21 Yankees games this season. However, Amazon's coverage is not set to begin until the regular season, when the Yankees will play host to the Miami Marlins. Luckily, other streaming options exist for this AL East divisional clash.

The safest bet is Fubo, who began to stream MLB action two years ago. As a live-television stand-in option, Fubo aims to recreate the cable experience, meaning that feed-ins from regular cable speed, as well as up-to-date timing, is to be expected.

Unfortunately, Fubo comes at a cost of $74.99 per month. However, they are offering a one-week free trial, which allows potential viewers to assess the platform. Additionally, Fubo subscribers will be entitled to a host of other spring and regular season games this year.

