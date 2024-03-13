Where to watch Yankees vs. Red Sox? Live Stream & TV Listings explored - March 13

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will meet in Spring Training today at 1:05. Both these teams missed the playoffs last year, the only two teams in the division to not make it. They are both hoping to reverse their fate and get things turned around in 2024. Here's how you can watch how they're preparing to do that.

Where to watch Yankees vs. Red Sox

Television channels for Yankees Red Sox

The game between these two AL East teams is slated to be on MLB Network. It is one of the few games on national television this spring, but it is a game in the most intense rivalry perhaps in the history of the sport, so it's understandable.

The Boston Red Sox play all their regular season games on NESN, the New England Sports Network. This is also where this game against their bitter rivals is shown today.

Where to watch the Yankees game today

The New York Yankees will be on YES Network. This is the home of all their regular season games, and you can watch the spring action there as well. Get a look at how the stars are performing with Opening Day looming.

Those are both restricted to local audiences. If you're not in the Boston or New York area, you won't have access to those channels and will have to watch on national television or seek other alternatives.

Streaming for Yankees Red Sox

The only streaming option, and thus the only alternative to the local or national broadcasts, for the game between the Boston Red Sox is Fubo.TV. This is a live TV surrogate optio that lets you choose channels like a cable package on your mobile device.

Sadly, this is rather expensive, as it costs $74.99 a month. They do offer a one-time free trial that lasts a week.Once you make the account and use the free trial, you will not be able to get another free trial.

Therefore, if you've done this in the past, you'd have to pay. If not, it does give you access to multiple MLB Spring Training games throughout the week, so you could use it for more than just this game.

