Where will Game 6 of the World Series be played? | 2022 World Series

After a 3-2 victory in Game 5, the Houston Astros will bring a series lead back to Houston for Game 6 of the 2022 World Series. The Astros will now play in front of a racuous crowd Saturday with the opportunity to secure their second World Series title in franchise history.

"ASTROS WIN. ASTROS WIN. ASTROS WIN. FINAL: #Astros 3, Phillies 2" - Houston Astros

This is exactly the scenario that the Astros were hoping for in order to try to remove the cloud of cheating that lingers around the franchise. A win at home would help legitimize the Astros in the eyes of some fans, while others will never forget the 2017 sign-stealing scandal that rocked the MLB world.

The series will return to Houston, Texas, for Game 6, as well as Game 7, if needed. If Philadelphia is hoping to win their first championship since 2008, they will have a tall order to defeat the Astros twice at home. Even though Houston only needs to win one with their home field advantage, this Fall Classic has shown us that the postseason is anything but predictable.

Zack Tawatari @zacktKHOU #LevelUp Take a look at the HUGE crowd who showed up at Minute Maid Park to watch WS Gm5! Take a look at the HUGE crowd who showed up at Minute Maid Park to watch WS Gm5! 🙌 #LevelUp https://t.co/pDZipZn30M

"Take a look at the HUGE crowd who showed up at Minute Maid Park to watch WS Gm5! #LevelUp" - Zack Tawatari

Game 6 will be held at Minute Maid Park in the heart of Houston, which, according to the book The Great Baseball Road Trip, is home to "one of the most iconic features in any MLB Stadium" - the train behind the left field fence.

Erik Boland @eboland11 The famous Minute Maid Park train moving into position before Game 1 of the World Series The famous Minute Maid Park train moving into position before Game 1 of the World Series https://t.co/4fjsMxylMy

"The famous Minute Maid Park train moving into position before Game 1 of the World Series" - Erik Boland

The stadium also has a retractable roof, so anyone hoping to watch the game won't have to worry about postponement.

How to watch Game 6 of the World Series

All the games will continue to be broadcast on FOX, beginning at 8:03 pm EDT on Saturday and Sunday (if necessary).

If you are planning on making your way to Minute Maid Park for the final two games of the year, here are the cheapest tickets currently available on Vividseats.com (before service fees).

Game 6 in Houston - $640 USD

Game 7 in Houston - $571 USD

Which pitchers will be starting Game 6 of the World Series?

Rob Thomson will stick with Zack Wheeler as the Game 6 starter on Saturday in Houston, while Dusty Baker will turn to Framber Valdez.

Poll : Who will win the World Series? Phillies Astros 0 votes