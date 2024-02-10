Where will Yankees play their games during Spring Training? Essential guide to club's Grapefruit League campaign

The New York Yankees are gearing up for the upcoming season with some new faces on the squad. The fanbase can look forway to Juan Soto roaming the outfield alongside superstar slugger Aaron Judge.

Pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training on February 15, while the position players will roll in on February 19. The players will be reporting to Tampa Bay, Florida, where their complex sits, named George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The complex was built in 1996 and is the summer home to the Yanks' class-A-Advanced affiliate Tampa Tarpons. The field also hosts various baseball tournaments, concerts, and corporate events.

What will the Yankees' Spring Training look like?

MLB Spring Training is divided into two leagues: the Grapefruit League and the Cactus League. The Grapefruit League is played in Florida, while the Cactus League is in Arizona. The Yankees are a part of the Grapefruit League alongside some other top teams like the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles.

Fans can purchase tickets to attend workouts held by the team on February 20-24. Fans can also purchase tickets to all of the Spring Training games.

The Bronx Bombers will kick off the spring against the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, Florida, on February 24. The first home game is scheduled to be a split-squad contest against the Toronto Blue Jays the following day.

While most Spring Training games are played during the day, the Yanks will have five games under the lights. The first night game on the schedule is set for February 29 at 6:35 p.m. ET against the Toronto Blue Jays.

To wrap up their Spring Training, the Bombers will hold two games in Mexico City against the Diablos Rojos del Mexico at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium. The games will take place on March 24 and 25.

