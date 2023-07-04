Which All-Star players have played for the Marlins? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 4

The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 4 includes a cross between the Miami Marlins and an All-Star. Players have to guess the names of All-Star selected from the franchise in history. Here we look at the probable answers.

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a new game that has made good use of statistics and brainstorming. Players have nine guesses to complete a 3x3 grid with names of teams or statistics in each row or column.

This creates a cross section at every cell therefore all answers need to be correct to get the Immaculate Grid. Every day the game is updated with a new grid.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's grid involves an All-Star in the third row and the Miami Marlins in the first column. Therefore fans have to type in any player's name who had achieved this distinction while at Florida.

The player who should be the most popular guess amongst fans is Giancarlo Stanton. Before making a move to the Bronx in 2018, the DH played in eight seasons with the Marlins.

He was selected as an All-Star four times. In 2014 and 2017 he won both the NL Hank Aaron Award and was the NL home run leader. Furthermore, he holds the Marlins' home run for a season with 59 in 2017.

Other All-Star players from the Miami Marlins

There have been many who have represented the Marlins in the showcase game. Like Stanton, veteran All-Star Miguel Cabrera also spent his initial days in Florida. Out of his 12 All-Star appearances, his first four came with the Marlins in consecutive years from 2004 to 2007.

Others like Luis Castillo, Hanley Ramirez and Mike Lowell were also 3x All-Stars during their time with the Marlins. As the 2023 All-Star game approaches, batting average leader Luis Arraez and designated hitter Jorge Soler will be part of the Nationa League's team from the Marlins.

Poll : 0 votes