Which All-Stars have also won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 17

One of the intersections on the August 17 MLB Immaculate Grid pairs the ‘All-Star’ honor with the ‘Most Valuable Player’ award.

Fans aiming for an immaculate score today will need to name one MLB All-Star, current or former, who has also won the MVP title at least once in their career.

For this particular intersection, one is spoiled for choice. 143 All-Stars in total have been adjudged MVP at some point in their careers.

Fortunately, this article is here to help you narrow your focus and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 17: Which All-Stars have also won MVP?

Aaron Judge is obviously the first name that springs to mind for today’s All-Star - MVP intersection. The reigning AL Most Valuable Player has earned five All-Star call-ups since his rookie season in 2017. The rest, as they say, is history.

Speaking of All-Stars and MVPs, how can one not mention Shohei Ohtani? The two-way phenom has lit up Major League Baseball like no other player in history since his MLB arrival in 2018. Ohtani was crowned the 2021 AL MVP and is a three-time All-Star. Expect those accolades to triple in number by the time he retires.

And ofcourse, there is no MVP and All-Star discussion without Mike Trout. Before the emergence of Judge and Ohtani, Trout has been the face of MLB for many years and still remains and instrumental figure for the Los Angeles Angels and baseball in America. The eleven-time All-Star has won the AL MVP title three times - 2014, 2016 and 2019.

Other possible answers for the All-Star - MVP intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Mookie Betts

Cody Bellinger

Jose Altuve

Alex Rodriguez

Barry Bonds

Paul Goldschmidt

Ken Griffey Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero

Clayton Kershaw

Pete Rose

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database which can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.