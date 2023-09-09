Which All-Stars have played for the Dodgers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 9

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a long and storied history that dates back to 1883 and covers two of baseball's greatest cities.

Since being founded in Brooklyn, the Dodgers have gone on to win seven World Series and 24 National League Pennants. Over their 133-year history in the league, many of the game's greats have passed through the organization.

In the Sept. 9 edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid, the popular trivia game asks fans to name a former Dodger who was an All-Star with the organization.

As always with the Immiculate Grid, the more rare your response is, the better the answer.

There are a total of 142 former Dodger players to be named to the All-Star Game.

Starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and infielder Harold "Pee Wee" Reese lead the pack with 10 All-Star appearances each. Tony Cuccinello was the first player in franchise history to be selected to the Midsummer Classic in 1933.

We start with some of the more recent members of the organization to go to the All-Star Game. Over the last three years, 11 different players have been called up.

Former MVPs Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman both represented the NL team on multiple occasions. Pitchers Kershaw, Tyler Anderson, Walker Buehler and Tony Gonsolin have all been named All-Stars since 2021. Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Chris Taylor, Will Smith and J.D Martinez round out the list.

Going back a few seasons, Nomar Garciaparra would have been a great pick. The shortstop played just three seasons in Los Angeles but was selected to be an All-Star in 2006.

Former San Franciso Giants and Houston Astros infielder Jeff Kent was another acceptable answer. The five-time All-Star was selected to the prestigious event in 2005 with Los Angeles.

Going back in time, we find lesser-known names like Arky Vaughn, Pete Coscoarart and Goody Rosen. All three players made just one appearance for the club between 1940-1945.

For some of the old-school players of the Immaculate Grid, Al López or Van Mungo would have been great shouts. They were the Dodgers' second and third players to be selected for an All-Star Game back in 1934.

Other well-known names that were correct answers include Jackie Robinson, Don Drysdale, Mike Piazza, Matt Kemp, Don Sutton, Steve Garvey, Eric Gagne and Sandy Koufax.