Which Angels pitchers have recorded 200+ strikeouts in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 28

The Los Angeles Angels are one of the teams featured on the Sept. 28 MLB Immaculate Grid. They have been paired with the ‘200+ strikeouts’ landmark in one of today’s intersections.

Therefore, participants aiming for an immaculate score will need to name one Angels pitcher, current or former, who has registered 200 strikeouts or more during a season.

"Immaculate Grid 179 #immaculategrid

Only 11 pitchers in Angels’ franchise history have reached the milestone. While the number of possible answers are limited, some of those names may seem obvious.

Even then, if you are still battling, you are at the right place. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 28: Which Angels pitchers have recorded 200+ strikeouts in a season?

The most obvious answer for today's ‘Angels - 200+ K’ intersection is Shohei Ohtani. The two-way phenom registered 219 strikeouts the last season.

Former right-hander Jared Weaver claimed 233 strikeouts during the 2010 season. He was also crowned MLB’s strikeout leader that year.

Dominican pitcher Ervin Santana spent eight seasons with the Angels between 2005 and 2012. He compiled 214 strikeouts during the 2008 season.

Angels Hall of Famer Chuck Finley is another excellent choice for this intersection. He accumulated 200+ strikeouts three times during his Angels tenure - 215 in 1996, 212 in ‘98 and 200 in ‘99.

Lastly, one can’t have a conversation of strikeouts without the legendary Nolan Ryan.

The National Baseball Hall of Famer played eight seasons for the erstwhile California Angels (1972-79) and registered 200+ strikeouts in every season except 1975 - 329 in ‘72, 383 in ‘73, 367 in ‘74, 327 in ‘76, 341 in ‘77, 260 in ‘78 and 223 in ‘79.

Some other possible answers for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Kirk McCaskill

Mike Witt

Frank Tanana

Bill Singer

Andy Messersmith

Dean Chance

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.