Which Astros players have also played for the Angels? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 7

The MLB Immaculate Grid for August 7 features to AL West rivals currently battling for Wild Card spots in the American League: The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels. Today's grid players will need to determine which players ever suited up for both of these franchises.

Fortunately, these two teams go way back and weren't even rivals for all of that time. The Astros were in the National League and the Angels were in the American. Here are some answers to this prompt.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 7: Which Astros players have also played for the Angels?

Bobby Abreu is an excellent answer for this particular prompt. He played for the Houston Astros in 1996 and 1997. He went on later to join the Los Angeles Angels in 2009 and stayed with them until 2012.

Bobby Abreu played for the Astros and Angels

Here are some other options for the MLB Immaculate Grid:

Jason Castro (with Houston from 2010 to 2022, briefly joined Los Angeles in 2020)

Chris Devenski (Houston from 2016-2020, Angels in 2023)

Dexter Fowler (Astros in 2014, Angels in 2021)

Zack Greinke (2019-2021 in Houston, 2012 in LA)

Scott Kazmir (2015 with the Astros, 2009-2011 in LA)

Nolan Ryan (1980-1988 in Houston, 1972-1979 in LA)

Cameron Maybin is a unique but strong answer for this prompt. During the 2017 season, he was a member of both teams, playing 21 games for Houston and 93 for the Angels.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. Their database has every single player that's ever played even one inning for both of these teams. This will help your rarity score tremendously.