Which Cardinals have become World Series Champs? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 7

The St. Louis Cardinals have won 11 World Series in their franchise history. Today's MLB Immaculate Grid tasks players with coming up with a player from one of those franchises, and of course, the rarer answer is always better.

That means Cardinals players from the 2011, 2006, 1982, 1967, 1964, 1946, 1944, 1942, 1934, 1931 and 1926 teams will work. Here are some good examples of players who qualify here.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 7: Which Cardinals have become World Series Champs?

David Freese is an excellent answer to this question. Without him, the St. Louis Cardinals would not have even been playing in the World Series, let alone winning it in 2011. He's going to be a fairly popular answer, but he does qualify.

Albert Pujols, naturally, also qualifies for this section of the MLB Immaculate Grid. As does Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, both staples of the team for the last two decades.

Adam Wainwright in the 2011 World Series for Cardinals

Ozzie Smith won the World Series in 1982 alongside Willie McGee. In 1967, Tim McCarver and Dave Ricketts became champions. In 1946, St. Louis was led by Stan Musial, Red Schoendienst and Harry Walker.

All the way back in 1931, the Cardinals won it all with Jim Bottomley and Sparky Adams. All of these players qualify for this section of the grid.

Check out Baseball Reference, as well. They have every roster of every team, so you can easily find an extremely rare answer to this prompt.