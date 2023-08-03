Who is 'Rally Runner'? Identity of St. Louis Cardinals superfan involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Attack, revealed

The St. Louis Cardinals superfan known as Rally Runner has been charged for his role in the January 6, 2021 storming of the capitol. Former President Donald Trump was recently indicted for his role in the incident and others who physically entered the capitol building are being punished slowly but surely as well.

Daniel Donnelly Jr. is one of the most die hard St. Louis Cardinals fans out there. He has become famous for painting his face red and running around Busch Stadium to amp up the crowd and spur his team to victory.

Now, he'll be more known for being present on a day in American history that will never be forgotten. His name is legally Rally Runner, which is what he does at games, as reflected on his DMV status.

St. Louis Cardinals fan Rally Runner charged for Jan 6

St. Louis Cardinals fan Daniel Donnelly Jr., more officially known as Rally Runner, was officially charged with the following:

Afelony count of civil disorder

Misdemeanor counts including:

Disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds,

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds

Theft of government property

St. Louis Cardinals fans know Rally Runner

The Cardinals fan was one of the first people to the Capitol on January 6. He had recreated his look from Cardinals games while adding a “Keep America Great” hat to his repertoire. Video shows “Rally Runner” with a riot shield pushing up against police as rioters launched chemical irritants and threw things at police officers.