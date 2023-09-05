Which Athletics players have also had a 40+ HR season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 5

The MLB Immaculate Grid of September 5 has asked users to guess the Athletics players who have had 40+ home run seasons.

In the league's history, only seven players hit 40+ home runs while wearing the Athletics uniform.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The most popular answer to today's Immaculate Grid has been Mark McGwire. He has hit 40+ homers in 1987, 1992, and 1996. The 12-time All-Star debuted for the Oakland Athletics in 1986.

He also won the World Series with the Athletics in 1989. In 2010, McGwire admitted to using steroids, which marred his otherwise illustrious career.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers on September 5: Other Athletics players who have hit 40+ home runs in a season

Khris Davis

Left fielder Khris Davis hit 40+ homers in an Athletics uniform for three consecutive seasons. In his first season with the Athletics in 2016, he hit an impressive 42 home runs.

The following year, he elevated his performance further, hitting 43 homers. Then, in 2018, Khris Davis shattered his previous records by belting 48 dingers. Throughout his six-year career with the Athletics, he maintained an OPS of .808.

Jason Giambi

Five-time All-Star Jason Giambi fits the bill. He made his MLB debut while donning the Oakland Athletics jersey in 1995.

Between 2000 and 2003, Giambi fell short of the 40+ home run mark only once. He launched 38 home runs in 2001, missing it by a small margin.

Jose Canseco

Four-time Silver Slugger Jose Canseco hit 40+ homers thrice in his career. Notably, two of these were during his time with the Oakland Athletics.

Over his nine-year tenure with the Athletics, the two-time World Series champion hit an OPS of .851. After his incredible 40-40 (40 homers and 40 stolen bases) season in 1988, Canseco signed a historic $23.5 million deal with the Athletics. It made him the first player to earn $4 million annually.

Other players that have hit 40+ homers in a season for the Athletics:

Jimmie Foxx

Gus Zernial

Reggie Jackson

Fans can visit the Baseball Reference website to learn more about MLB Immaculate Grid answers.