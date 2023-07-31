Which Athletics players also won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 31

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a section for the Oakland Athletics. It also features a section for players who have won an MVP and sure enough, the squares cross over. That means gamers will need to know which players ever won an MVP for the franchise.

They have not had very many elite players in recent years and it has been quite some time since their last award winner. Nevertheless, here's who won an MVP for the Athletics.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 31: Which Athletics players also won MVP?

There are only a few MVPs in Athletics history:

Miguel Tejada 2002

Jason Giambi 2000

Dennis Eckersley 1992

Rickey Henderson 1990

Jose Canseco 1988

Reggie Jackson 1973

Vida Blue 1971

Bobby Shantz 1952

Jimmie Foxx 1933

Jimmie Foxx 1932

Lefty Grove 1931

Dennis Eckersly is a fun answer, but he also qualifies for another sector of the grid, so it may be worthwhile to consider one of the other answers.

You may be tempted to put Josh Donaldson for this answer. He won an MVP the year after he left Oakland with the Toronto Blue Jays. However, he does not work for this prompt. Putting his name in will waste a guess, even though it would be a clever answer.

Josh Donaldson does not qualify for MVP and Athletics

Those are all of the MVPs from the entire history of Oakland, so they are the only answers that qualify.