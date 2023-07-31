Which Athletics players also won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 31

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a section for the Oakland Athletics. It also features a section for players who have won an MVP and sure enough, the squares cross over. That means gamers will need to know which players ever won an MVP for the franchise.
They have not had very many elite players in recent years and it has been quite some time since their last award winner. Nevertheless, here's who won an MVP for the Athletics.
MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 31: Which Athletics players also won MVP?
There are only a few MVPs in Athletics history:
- Miguel Tejada 2002
- Jason Giambi 2000
- Dennis Eckersley 1992
- Rickey Henderson 1990
- Jose Canseco 1988
- Reggie Jackson 1973
- Vida Blue 1971
- Bobby Shantz 1952
- Jimmie Foxx 1933
- Jimmie Foxx 1932
- Lefty Grove 1931
Dennis Eckersly is a fun answer, but he also qualifies for another sector of the grid, so it may be worthwhile to consider one of the other answers.
You may be tempted to put Josh Donaldson for this answer. He won an MVP the year after he left Oakland with the Toronto Blue Jays. However, he does not work for this prompt. Putting his name in will waste a guess, even though it would be a clever answer.
Those are all of the MVPs from the entire history of Oakland, so they are the only answers that qualify.