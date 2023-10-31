Which Athletics players have been a first round draft pick? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 31

The Oakland Athletics are one of the teams featured on the Oct. 31 MLB Immaculate Grid. One of today’s intersections pairs them with the ‘first round draft pick’ distinction.

Therefore, participants must name one major league player, current or former, who has been selected in the first round of a MLB draft by the A’s.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Immaculate Grid 212 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

The number of possible answers to choose from are ample. In total, there have been 215 first-round draft picks made by the Athletics over the decades.

If you are struggling to recall anyone, you are at the right place. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 31: Which Athletics players have been a first round draft pick?

The very first name that comes to mind for the ‘Athletics - first round draft pick’ intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is Mark McGwire. Regarded as one of the greatest hitters of all time, McGwire was drafted 10th overall by the A’s in the first round of the 1984 MLB Draft. The rest is history.

National Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson also qualifies for this intersection. The five-time World Series champion began his major league journey with the erstwhile Kansas City Athletics after they drafted him second overall in the first round of the 1966 MLB Draft.

Atlanta Braves star Matt Olson is another excellent shout for this intersection. He was drafted by the Athletics in the first round of the 2012 draft. After rising steadily through the minors, Olson made his MLB debut in 2016.

Some other possible answers include:

Chet Lemon

Eric Chávez

Rick Monday

Matt Chapman

Phil Garner

George Hendrick

Nick Swisher

Walt Weiss

Denny Walling

Dan Ford

Addison Russell

Cliff Pennington

Ben Grieve

Brent Gates

Bobby Crosby

Donnie Hill

Travis Buck

Mark Teahen

Daniel Robertson

Lee Tinsley

Jemile Weeks

Scott Hemond

Don Stanhouse

Corey Brown

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference, who have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.