Which Atlanta Braves have also played for Toronto Blue Jays? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 14

The MLB Immaculate Grid’s July 14 edition is now out. Today’s grid showcases the Atlanta Braves in the first horizontal grid, while the Toronto Blue Jays are placed in the second column.

Therefore, the correct answer to the first cross-section will be the names of players who have played for both the Atlanta Braves and the Toronto Blue Jays. Numerous players have represented both teams. One such player who has represented both franchises is Kevin Gausman.

In his MLB career, Kevin Gausman has represented teams such as the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants, and Toronto Blue Jays.

In 2012, the Baltimore Orioles selected him as the No. 4 pick. He went on to make his Major League debut in 2013.

On July 31, 2018, Gausman was traded to the Atlanta Braves. In 16 starts, he recorded 3–7 with a career-high 6.19 ERA. and struck out 85 batters in 80 innings.

Gausman's journey with the Toronto Blue Jays began on December 1, 2021, when he signed a hefty five-year deal worth $110 million. Throughout the 2022 MLB regular season, Gausman showcased his skills in 31 starts, accumulating a record of 12 wins and 10 losses, accompanied by an applaudable 3.35 ERA.

In 2022 and 2023, Gausman was recognized as an All-Star. Additionally, he had the opportunity to make a postseason start for the Toronto Blue Jays during the Wild Card Series against the Seattle Mariners.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays

Former Toronto Blue Jay Fred McGriff throws out the first pitch prior to a game against the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre on April 11, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Some other players who wore the jersey for both teams are Rico Carty, Mark DeRosa, Yunel Escobar, Eric Hinske and Kelly Johnson.

Another player who has worn the jersey for both teams is Fred McGriff. He played in the Major Leagues for 19 seasons from 1986-2004.

Known for his power-hitting abilities, McGriff was a first baseman who had hit over 30 home runs in a season seven times during his MLB career.

McGriff helped the Atlanta Braves secure their World Series championship title in 1995.

He was a five-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He was also selected as the Most Valuable Player of the 1994. In 2023, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He represented various MLB teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs over his career.

