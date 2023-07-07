Which Atlanta Braves players have also played for St. Louis Cardinals? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 7

The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 7 has sparked a frenzy among baseball enthusiasts, adding another layer of excitement to an already captivating game.

Today's puzzle offers a fascinating twist, focusing on players who have donned both the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals uniforms.

Presented as a 3x3 grid, fans are tasked with identifying the intersecting players, challenging their knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player transfers.

As fans eagerly dive into the puzzle, they must rely on their extensive understanding of the sport's intricacies. It's a test of memory, strategy, and the ability to connect the dots between these two storied franchises.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals:

#1 Adam Wainwright - Wainwright began his career with the Braves but was traded to the Cardinals in 2003. He has since become a key figure in the Cardinals' pitching staff.

#2 Jason Heyward - Heyward was a highly touted prospect in the Braves organization and made his debut with them in 2010. However, he was traded to the Cardinals in 2014 and spent a season playing for St. Louis before moving on to other teams.

#3 Mark DeRosa - DeRosa played for the Braves from 2004 to 2006 and then joined the Cardinals in 2009. He provided versatility and veteran leadership during his time with both teams.

Other players who have played for both Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals

#4 Javier Vazquez - Vazquez pitched for the Braves from 2009 to 2010 before being traded to the Yankees. However, he had a brief stint with the Cardinals in 2004.

#5 Shelby Miller - Miller was a young pitching prospect in the Braves organization and made his MLB debut with them in 2012. He was later traded to the Cardinals in 2014 but has since played for multiple teams.

#6 J.D. Drew: A highly skilled outfielder, Drew began his career with the Cardinals before joining the Braves. Known for his smooth swing and ability to hit for both average and power, he provided valuable offensive contributions to both teams.

#7 Rick Ankiel: Ankiel's journey is one of the most intriguing in baseball. Initially a promising pitcher with the Cardinals, he encountered control issues but later reinvented himself as an outfielder. Ankiel had a stint with the Braves, showcasing his impressive power and defensive abilities.

