Which Blue Jays players also played for the Brewers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 1 

The Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays are featured on today's version of the trivia hit, MLB Immaculate Grid. The two franchises have had several players join both and it's up to today's completionists to figure out who those players are.

Fortunately, both these teams have long histories with plenty of players moving over. Players may not struggle to name those who've been on both the Blue Jays and Brewers. Nevertheless, here are those players.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 1: Which Blue Jays players also played for the Brewers?

Curtis Granderson is a good answer for this prompt. He played for a lot of teams, notably the Yankees, Mets and Marlins. In 2018, he was a member of both of the Blue Jays and Brewers, so he qualifies and will likely have a good rarity score.

Some other players include:

Chase Anderson

Nori Aoki

John Axford

Jackie Bradley Jr.

Jonathan Davis

Oliver Drake

Tony Fernandez

LaTroy Hawkins

Jeremy Jeffress

Erik Kratz

Luke Maile

Mike Matheny

Billy McKinney

Lyle Overbay

Justin Smoak

Joakim Soria

Daniel Vogelbach

Paul Molitor might be the most famous player to have ever played for both of these teams. The Hall of Famer was with the Jays in 1993, 1994 and 1995 and the Brewers from 1978 to 1992.

Paul Molitor played for the Blue Jays and Brewers

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference, which has a full database of players to suit up for both of these teams. This can help improve your rarity score