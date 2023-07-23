Who is Sal Frelick? Milwaukee Brewers rookie shines in historic MLB debut 

Sal Frelick made his MLB debut for the Milwaukee Brewers, who were facing MLB's best team in the Atlanta Braves. When the night ended, Frelick was the undisputed hero in an unbelievable and historic outing.

Sal Frelick drove in the go-ahead run and made two improbable diving catches to help seal the victory. He was also 3-3 on the entire day. The 2021 first-round pick out of Boston College is just the sixth player in 25 seasons to have three knocks and the winning RBI in his MLB debut.

He is also the first Brewer to record multiple hits and the winning RBI since Sixto Lezcano in 1974.

Who is Sal Frelick? Historic debut bodes well for Brewers prospect

Sal Frelick isn't just the hero of last night's improbable victory. He's also a major part of the team's future. He is MLB Pipeline's 17th ranked prospect and the Milwaukee Brewers' number two prospect.

Sal Frelick helped the Brewers

Last night's outing only cemented that fact. Manager Craig Counsell said via ESPN:

"He showed us everything tonight. He did the things that he's good at and the reason that he's here and the reason why he was a first-round pick. He put it all on display tonight."

Frelick may not stay up permanently with the major league club, but he showed why he was the first one up and why he could be a key player for them moving forward.

Frelick spent the last two seasons in the minors following his selection in 2021. He has progressed quickly, as most college players often do. Since they played at a level above high school, they don't require as much development. This was true of the former Golden Eagle.

He hit .314 across all minor leagues after batting .345 in college. He has 359 games under his belt, including college, minors and now one in the majors, so he has a pretty decent sample size.

