Which Blue Jays players have also played for the Nationals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 3  

The MLB Immaculate Grid of September 3 requires fans to identify players who have represented the Toronto Blue Jays and the Washington Nationals.

A total of 101 players have represented both teams and are valid answers for today's puzzle.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The most popular answer is pitcher Edwin Jackson. He was named All-Star in 2009 while playing for the Detroit Tigers. He also won the World Series in 2011 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

However, Jackson's stints with the Blue Jays and the Nationals were short. He played for the Nationals in 44 games over two years and pitched an ERA of 4.32. Later, he joined the Blue Jays in 2019 and played only eight games.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers for September 3: Other Blue Jays and Nationals players

Jayson Werth

The one-time All-Star player debuted in 2002 at the age of 23 for the Blue Jays. He played 41 games and maintained an OPS of .681.

Werth played for the Nationals from 2011 to 2017 and batted with an OPS of .788. However, his best years were in a Phillies shirt, and he won his only World Series in 2008.

Damaso Garcia

Two-time All-Star Damaso Garcia has donned the Blue Jays uniform for seven years since 1980. He played 902 games for the team with an OPS of .690.

Garcia played for the Montreal Expos before the franchise was renamed as the Washington Nationals. In 1989, Garcia joined the Montreal Expos and played 80 games with an OPS of .686.

Tyler Clippard

Clippard is another two-time All-Star who fits the bill for this Grid. He joined the Washington Nationals in 2008 at the age of 23.

He played for eight seasons with the Nationals and maintained an ERA of 2.72. He joined the Blue Jays in 2018 and had an ERA of 3.67.

Some other answers are:

Riley Adams

Michael Barrett

Corey Dickerson

Joshua Palacios

Ben Revere