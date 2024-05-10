Which Boston Red Sox pitchers have 200+ strikeouts in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | May 10, 2024

MLB Immaculate Grid's latest edition brought another round of intriguing queries for ardent daily internet puzzle game players. While baseball enthusiasts engage with the game, we have all the answers covered for today's edition.

Which players have played for the Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers?

Veteran hurler Aroldis Champman is one of the most popular picks for this query. Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry, Carlos Beltran, Jim Sundberg, and Juan Gonzalez are some of the other prominent names to have played for both teams.

Which Texas Rangers pitchers have 200+ strikeouts in a season?

Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is arguably the most famous pitcher to have ever represented the Texas Rangers. All-Star pitchers Yu Darvish and Lance Lynn are among the current pitchers to have recorded this feat for the Rangers.

Which Texas Rangers players have 200+ career wins?

Another query that sees the iconic Nolan Ryan's name pop as one of the obvious choices. Fellow Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry is another legendary name to have registered this feat.

Which players have played for the Kansas City Royals and the Boston Red Sox?

Two-time World Series winner Johnny Damon is the most popular name among the players for this quiz. Two-time Cy Young winner Bret Saberhagen is another popular name to have played for both teams. Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda is another name to have brief stints with the teams.

Which Boston Red Sox pitchers have 200+ strikeouts in a season?

One of the most obvious answers to the query, Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, had multiple 200+ strikeout seasons for the Boston Red Sox. Chris Sale, Jon Lester and Roger Clemens are some other iconic names to have achieved this feat for the Red Sox.

Which Boston Red Sox players have 200+ career wins?

Seven-time Cy Young winner and pitching royalty Roger Clemens is one of the top picks for this particular puzzle. Hall of Famer Cy Young is another renowned name for this query due to his illustrious career with the Boston Red Sox.

Which players have played for the Kansas City Royals and the Washington Nationals?

Former World Series winner Michael A. Taylor is one of the players to have played for both teams during his MLB tenure. Rondell White, Mark Grudzielanek and David DeJesus are some other names the players can pick from.

Which Washington Nationals pitchers have 200+ strikeouts in a season?

Former World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg is one of the top options for this puzzle. Three-time Cy Young winner and future Hall of Fame contender Max Scherzer is another famous option for this query.

Which Washington Nationals players have 200+ career wins?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is one of the most obvious picks for this query. Max Scherzer and Pedro Martinez are some other prime candidates for this puzzle.

