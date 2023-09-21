Which Braves pitchers have 3000+ strikeouts in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 21

The Atlanta Braves are one of the teams featured on the Sept. 17 MLB Immaculate Grid. One intersection in today’s puzzle pairs them with the ‘3000+ career strikeouts’ milestone.

Therefore, participants hoping for an immaculate score will need to name one Braves pitcher who has accumulated 3000 strikeouts or more over the course of his career.

The number of possible answers to choose from for this intersection are limited, as only four Braves pitchers in history have managed this feat.

If you are struggling to recall anyone, don’t worry. This article will walk you through all four valid answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 21: Which Braves pitchers have 3000+ strikeouts in their careers?

All four pitchers who qualify for this intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid are National Baseball Hall of Famers.

John Smoltz is the first name that springs to mind. The National Baseball Hall of Famer spent almost his entire career with the Atlanta Braves. Over his 21-year-long illustrious career, Smoltz accumulated 3,084 strikeouts.

Phil Niekro also spent the majority of his career with the Braves organization. He had brief spells with the New York Yankees, the erstwhile Cleveland Indians, and the Toronto Blue Jays. Niekro’s 3,342 career strikeouts make him an excellent shout for this intersection.

Greg Maddux spent 11 seasons with the Braves between 1993 and 2003. He played a pivotal role during the Braves’ 1995 World Series-winning campaign. He compiled 3,371 strikeouts during his 22-year-long legendary career.

Gaylord Perry spent only one season with the Braves (1981). However, his count of 3,534 strikeouts make him a valid answer for this intersection. Perry was the oldest player in MLB during his brief Braves tenure.

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.