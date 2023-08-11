Which Braves players have also played for the Giants? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 11

Each and every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a fun, yet challenging new game for its legions of fans. The puzzle has fast-become a favorite for fans of all ages.

A daily 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid is posted. It then falls to the user to take into account the given clues to populate the nine squares with answers. While team names are usually given as hints along the axes, sometimes a statistical value or career achievement is used instead,

On August 11, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have appeared as members of both the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants. Today we will be having a look at some viable answers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Immaculate Grid 131. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Players who have played for San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves | MLB Immaculate Grid August 11

Current Boston Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall is our first grid option today. The 6-foot-1 Kentucky native was selected by the Giants in the 11th round of the 2010 Draft. However, Duvall only appeared in 28 games for the Giants before he was shipped off to Cincinnati. After being traded to the Braves in 2018, his bat really came alive. In 2021, despite hitting just .228, Duvall connected for 38 home runs and an NL-best 113 RBIs.

Pitcher Tim Hudson was an All-Star for both teams. A member of Billy Beane's "Moneyball" Oakland Athletics, the right-hander led the league in wins, with 20 of them to finish second in 2000 AL Cy Young voting. In his first five MLB seasons, Hudson went 80-33 with a 3.26 ERA. In 2006, he joined the Braves, and finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting in 2010, after posting a 17-9 record alongside a 2.83 ERA. In 2014, Hudson won a World Series with the Giants, and a final All-Star designation, before retiring one season later.

Vince DiMaggio, the younger brother of New York Yankees icon Joe, also played for both teams, albeit under different names. DiMaggio made his MLB debut for the 1937 Boston Bees, and led the league in strikeouts for his first two seasons. The Bees would later move to Milwaukee, and then to Georgia to become to Atlanta Braves in 1965. Although DiMaggio led the league in strikeouts six times, he still garnered three All-Star distinctions. He retired in 1946 as a member of the New York Giants.

In 2005, 21-year old Jeff Francoeur made his debut for the Atlanta Braves. The hometown boy hit .300/.336/.549 with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs, enough to finish third in Rookie of the Year voting. After winning a Gold Glove in the outfield two seasons later, Francoeur became one of the most symbolic Braves of his time. A journeyman after his 11-year stint in Atlanta, Francoeur appeared in 22 games for the San Francisco Giants in 2013.