Which Braves players have also played for the Mets? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 12

On September 12, all eyes were on the NL East as the Immaculate Grid asked for players who have appeared for both the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves. Let's take a look at some top names.

Players who have appeared for the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves | MLB Immaculate Grid September 12

Between 1988 and 1991, Bobby Bonilla of the Pittsburgh Pirates won four straight All-Star appearances. As such, he was awarded with a five-year, $29 million deal with the New York Mets. In 1992, his second year with the Mets, he hit .265/.352/.522 with 28 home runs and 99 RBIs, winning his first All-Star nod with his new team. He came back to the Mets in 1999, but was subsequently released after hitting just .160 on the season. While the team still owed Bonilla $5.9, he and his agent came up with a payment plan that would see him earn $1.19 million every year before 2011 and 2035. He played for the Atlanta Braves in 2000, the penultimate season of his career, hitting .255/.356/.397.

Famed knuckleballer RA Dickey's unorthodox career was vindicated in 2012, when he posted a 20-6 record alongside an NL-high 233 innings of work. On account of his stellar season, he earned a handsome contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, and remained north of the border until 2016. In 2017, he played out his final season with the Braves, pitching to a 10-10 and a 4.26 ERA in 190 innings of work.

Right fielder Jeff Franceour broke into MLB in 2005, hitting .300/.336/.549 with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs to earn a third overall finish in NL Rookie of the Year voting. After not missing a single game for two years, Franceour was traded to the New York Mets in 2009. Unfortunately, he would never duplicate the successes of his early career, and retired in 2016.

Our last Immaculate Grid entry is Greg McMichael, another player who failed to expand on the success he enjoyed early on in his career. In 1993, he made 74 appearances out of the Atlanta Braves bullpen, tossing 89 strikeouts over 91 innings, and finishing the year with a 2.06 ERA. He spent parts of the 1997 and 1998 seasons with the Mets, before coming back to the Braves, where he would retire in 2000.