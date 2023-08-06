Which Brewers players have also played for the Tigers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 6

The Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers are among today's MLB Immaculate Grid teams, which means those looking to complete the grid will have to determine which players ever suited up for both franchises.

Fortunately, despite these teams playing in opposite divisions and conferences, there is some crossover, even recently. Here are the players who have suited up for the Brewers and Tigers, even for just one game.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August: Which Brewers players have also played for the Tigers?

Prince Fielder may be the most notable player to join the Tigers and Brewers. The longtime infielder played with Detroit in 2012 and 2013, but was a longtime member of Milwaukee's roster (2005-2011).

Prince Fielder played for both the Tigers and Brewers

Here are some other options for this section of the MLB Immaculate Grid:

Jacob Barnes

Andrew Chafin

Neftali Feliz

Mike Fiers

Tito Francona

Avisail Garcia

Curtis Granderson

Gabe Kapler

Corey Knebel

Mark Leiter

Francisco Rodriguez

Joakim Soria

Julio Teheran

Jose Urena

Jordan Zimmerman

Jonathan Schoop is another good answer. He's probably best known for his role on the Baltimore Orioles, but he was also with these two teams. He played 46 games for Milwaukee in 2018 and was with Detroit from 2020 until now.

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. They feature an expansive database which can tell you every single player that ever suited up for both of these franchises. This can dramatically lower your rarity score.