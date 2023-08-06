Which Rays players have also played for the White Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 6

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid showcases the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. The two franchises have players that played for both and it's up to grid enthusiasts to find out who those players are.

Even though the Rays are a relatively young franchise, there is still plenty of crossover with the White Sox. Here are some good answers to use on today's MLB Immaculate Grid.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 6: Which Rays players have also played for the White Sox?

Ozzie Guillen is a terrific answer for this sector of the grid. The longtime Chicago White Sox shortstop played for the Tampa Bay Rays for a single season before he retired. He only appeared in 63 games, but it counts nonetheless.

Here are some other options for this MLB Immaculate Grid answer:

Chad Bradford

Steve Cishek

Jose Canseco

Alex Colome

Jake Diekman

Avisail Garcia

Edwin Jackson

Dave Martinez

Manny Ramirez

David Robertson

James Shields

Alexei Ramirez is another good answer here. The shortstop was a staple of Chicago's middle infield for almost a decade, but he joined the Rays after that, too.

Alexei Ramirez played for the White Sox and Rays

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. There, you can find a database that tells you every single player who ever appeared for both of these franchises, which can lower your rarity score.