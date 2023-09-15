Which Cardinals players have won Silver Slugger? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 15

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for error.

The Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

The Sept. 15 edition of the game requires fans to guess which St. Louis Cardinals player has won the Silver Slugger award.

One of the more recent St. Louis Cardinals players to have won the award is Nolan Arenado. The baseman clinched the honor in 2022.

Interstingly, Arenado has won five Silver Slugger awards so far. He claimed the award four times during his time with the Colorado Rockies. The baseman joined St. Louis in 2021 and is currently in his third season with the franchise.

Arenado is an eight-time All-Star. He has also won 10 Gold Glove awards and six Platinum Glove awards.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 15: Other Cardinals players who have won Silver Slugger award

Paul Goldschmidt

Goldschmidt joined the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019. He won the Silver Slugger Award with the team in 2022.

The baseman previously spent eight seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2011 to 2018. He won four Silver Slugger awards during his time in Arizona.

Goldschmidt is a seven-time All-Star. He is also a four-time Gold Glove Award winner.

Adam Wainwright

Wainwright made his MLB debut with the Cardinals in 2005 and has been with the team ever since. He won the Silver Slugger Award in 2017.

Wainwright is a three-time All-Star. He also helped St. Louis win the World Series title in 2006.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the second row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.