Which Detroit Tigers have also played for Pittsburgh Pirates? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 28

On July 28, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players that have played for both the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates. Despite geographic proximity, the two teams have not traditionally played each other very much. Let's take a look at some players who have suited up for both.

Players who played for Pirates and Tigers | MLB Immaculate Grid July 28

Nicknamed "The Gravedigger" after his morbid offseason side-hustle, infielder Ritchie Hebner made his MLB debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1968.

Between 1968 and 1975, Hebner hit 113 home runs and 431 RBIs for the Pirates, and won the 1971 World Series with the team. Hebner played on the Tigers between 1980 and 1982 before being traded back to the Pirates.

Current Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Josh Harrison also satisfies this grid. An All-Star as a Pirates in both 2014 and 2017, the 5-foot-8 speedster appeared in 38 games for the Tigers in 2019. Prior to the 2023 season, Harrison inked a one-year deal with the Phillies.

Detroit Tigers' 1998 second-rounder Brandon Inge proved to be one of the team's trongest infielders throughout the early 2000s. Originally a catcher known for his cannon of an arm, Inge also appeared at third base, and was phenomenal there.

After 2008, Inge abandoned his catcher role, and appeared as a shortstop for 50 games in 2013, his last season before retiring.

Finally, another Immaculate Grid answer that could be used is that of outfielder Kirk Gibson. Gibson, now 66, made his debut for the Detroit Tigers, and spent the next nine seasons there. In 1988 he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, immediately took on a leadership role, and won the 1988 NL MVP after hitting .290 with 26 home runs and 76 RBIs.