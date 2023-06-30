Which Detroit Tigers have won Rookie of the Year? MLB team's award winners listed

The Detroit Tigers have had five different players win the MLB AL Rookie of the Year award in the history of their franchise. The prestigious Rookie of the Year award is given to two outstanding rookie players, one from the American League and the other from the National League.

The last Tigers player to have won the award was right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer in 2016.

The first Detroit Tigers player to ever win the award was shortstop Harvey Kuenn in 1953, and he later went on to become a coach and a manager after his playing career. Two other Rookie of the Year award winners are Mark Fidrych and Lou Whitaker who won the award in 1976 and 1978 respectively.

Since then, the fourth player to win it was pitcher Justin Verlander in 2006, who is still going strong in the MLB with the New York Mets. Almost two decades later, he is a respected veteran who has proved his class through the years.

Finally, the most recent winner of the Rookie of the Year award was Michael Fulmer in 2016, who has since gone on to play for the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago Cubs. He also won the World Baseball Classic with Team USA in 2017.

Thank you for the memories Michael Fulmer 🥺 I'll never forget your 2016 Rookie of the Year campaign and all the great performances you gave after that. Wishing for nothing but the best.

Who are the favorites for the 2023 MLB Rookie of the Year award?

There are several candidates that have emerged to challenge for the Rookie of the Year award for the 2023 MLB season. In the American League, the likes of Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox and Josh Jung of the Texas Rangers currently lead the race.

Meanwhile, the National League frontrunners are Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds.

However, there is still a long way to go till the end of the season and many other names are still within reach of winning the award.

