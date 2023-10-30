Which Diamondbacks players have also played for the Pirates? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 30

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates meet in one of the intersections of the Oct. 30 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Therefore, participants aiming for an immaculate score must name one major league player, current or former, who has suited up for both teams in their career.

There hasn’t been a lot of crossover between the two long-standing franchises. In total, only 63 players have proudly donned both uniforms.

If you are struggling to recall anyone, you are at the right place. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 30: Which Diamondbacks players have also played for the Pirates?

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte is one of the first names that come to mind for the Diamondbacks-Pirates intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

The two-time All-Star began his major league journey with the Pirates in 2012. He went on to spend eight seasons with the franchise before being traded to the D-Backs in January of 2020. Marte spent only six months in Arizona before being traded to the Miami Marlins.

Former shortstop/second baseman Jay Bell was part of the D-Backs’ 2001 World Series-winning championship squad. However, it was in Pittsburgh where he enjoyed the longest tenure of his career. Bell spent eight seasons with the Pirates between 1989 and ‘96.

Reggie Sanders, another member of the D-Backs’ World Series-winning squad, also qualifies for this intersection. Sanders spent only one season each at either franchise - 2001 with the D-Backs, and 2003 with the Pirates.

Some other possible answers for this intersection include:

Bronson Arroyo

Anthony Banda

Rod Barajas

Miguel Batista

Kris Benson

Trevor Cahill

D.J. Carrasco

Diego Castillo

Ryan Church

Bobby Crosby

Juan Cruz

Midre Cummings

Elmer Dessens

Wilmer Difo

Zach Duke

Jarrod Dyson

Jake Elmore

Dana Eveland

José Parra

Xavier Paul

Dan Plesac

Sean Poppen

Oliver Pérez

Chad Qualls

Dennys Reyes

Jeff Salazar

A.J. Schugel

Doug Slaten

Check out Baseball Reference. It has an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one inning for either franchise.