Which Dodgers players have also played for the Marlins? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 29

Everyday, MLB Immaculate Grid comes out with a new and exciting quiz puzzle to test the knowledge of baseball enthusiasts.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid features nine squares that must be populated by users with names of relevant MLB players. In order to get the right answers, users must take into account the three clues on the x-axis and another three on the y-axis.

On August 29, MLB Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have appeared in uniform for both the Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Let's take a look at some of the most relevant names.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 149. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Players who played for Marlins and Dodgers | MLB Immaculate Grid August 29

Nathan Eovaldi has pitched for both teams during his time in MLB. The 6-foot-2 right hander was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2008, and made his debut for the team three seasons later. After struggling in LA, Eovaldi was traded to the Marlins in 2013, where he spent the next three seasons. A late bloomer to be sure, Eovaldi was not considered a top pitcher until he finished third in Cy Young voting as a member of the 2021 Boston Red Sox.

Expand Tweet

"Is Nathan Eovaldi the best pitcher to leave the Marlins last decade?" - Tyler

In 1995, Mexican rookie Ismail Valdez recorded a 3.05 ERA in 197 innings of work, finishing seventh overall in NL Rookie of the Year Award voting that season. Over the next decade, Valdez would drift from team to team. In 2004, he was traded to the Florida Marlins, where he posted a 4.89 in two seasons. In 2013, he made his comeback in the Mexican baseball league.

In 2006, young Dominican infielder Hanley Ramirez hit .292/.353/.480 with 17 home runs and 59 RBIs to become the second Rookie of the Year in Marlins history. Ramirez' .342 batting average won him the NL batting title in 2009. In 2012, he was part of the trade that sent Nathan Eovaldi the other way. In his later career, his supreme fielding diminished significantly, and he called it a career in 2019.

Expand Tweet

"Mike Piazza hits it out of Dodgers stadium" - Baseball History Nut

Mike Piazza represented the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1992 until his 1998 trade to the Marlins. Currently the manager of the Italian National Baseball Team. A 16-year MLB veteran, Piazza's 396 career home runs as a catcher is a record that still holds.