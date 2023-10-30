Which Dodgers players have also played for the Pirates? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 30

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates meet in one of the intersections of the Oct. 30 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Therefore, participants aiming for an immaculate score must name one major league player, current or former, who has played for both teams.

There’s been substantia crossover between the two long-standing franchises. In total, 251 players have proudly donned both uniforms.

If you are struggling to recall anyone, you are at the right place. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 30:Which Dodgers players have also played for the Pirates?

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shelby Miller is one of the first names that come to mind for the Dodgers-Pirates intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

The right-hander spent the latter half of the 2021 campaign with the Pirates before going on to sign a minor-league deal with the New York Yankees. Miller signed a $1.5 million deal with the Dodgers last offseason.

Former catcher Russel Martin also qualifies for this intersection. The four-time All Star began and ended his major league journey with the Dodgers. He made his MLB debut in 2006, spending five seasons in LA before joining the Yankees in 2011.

Martin went on to join the Pirates in 2013, spending two seasons in Pittsburgh. He then joined the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015, whom he would stay with until 2018. For one last dance, Martin returned to the Dodgers in 2019 in what would turn out to be his last season in the majors.

National Baseball Hall of Famer Burleigh Grimes is another good shout for this intersection. He spent nine seasons with the erstwhile Brooklyn Robins between 1918 and ‘26. He brought down the curtains on his playing career with a brief spell with the Pirates in 1934.

And of course, Rich Hill is once again, a valid answer for an Immaculate Grid intersection. Hill spent four seasons with the Dodgers between 2016 and ‘19. He also had a brief spell with the Pirates earlier this year.

Some other possible answers include:

Cal Abrams

Ed Albosta

Tyler Anderson

Jimmy Archer

Bruce Aven

John Axford

Bob Bailey

Doug Baird

Rod Barajas

Eddie Basinski

Check out Baseball Reference. It has an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one inning for either franchise.