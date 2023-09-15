Which Dodgers players have won Silver Slugger? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 15

Over an illustrious 140-year history, the Dodgers franchise has seen some of the game's greatest hitters ever represent their organization.

In the latest edition of the MLB Immaculate grid, the baseball trivia game asks fans to name a former Dodger that has won at least one Silver Slugger award. There are plenty of players to have achieved the feat, but the goal with the grid is to come up with an unfamiliar name some of your peers may have missed out on.

The Silver Slugger award was a way of recognizing the best offensive player in each position. Since it was introduced in 1980, 21 different Dodger players have won the prestigious award.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 15: Which Dodgers players have won Silver Slugger?

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts was the most popular answer among fans. The 30-year-old has been sensational since his highly publicized move from the Boston Red Sox in 2020. Betts was awarded his fourth and fifth Silver Slugger awards of his career in 2020 and 2022 with Los Angeles.

Outfielder Cody Bellinger won the award in 2019 after an incredible season that saw him named the NL MVP. That year, he recorded 47 home runs, 115 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and finished with a 1.035 OPS.

Corey Seager is another player to have won the award on multiple occasions with the organization. He won the prize in 2016 and 2017 as a shortstop.

Current Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker was the first Dodger to win the prize back in 1980. The outfielder was a member of the Dodgers that defeated the New York Yankees in the 1981 World Series.

Mexican star Fernando Valenzuela is remembered by many fans as a dominant pitcher, but many forget he was a capable hitter as well. Over his 11-year career with Los Angeles, he recorded eight home runs and 72 RBIs.

Another great pick would have been infielder Steve Sax. The five-time All-Star won his only Silver Slugger in 1986 when he was a member of the Dodgers.

No Dodger player has won it more than Mike Piazza during his time with the organization. Over seven seasons with the club, the catcher won five Silver Sluggers.

Pedro Guerrero, Tim Leary, Jeff Kent, Matt Kemp, Eddie Murray, Russell Martin, Eric Karros and Zack Greinke were some of the other acceptable answers.