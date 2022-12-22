Which former MLB pitcher was nicknamed 'Flash'?

Thanks to a Los Angeles Times crossword clue, Tom "Flash" Gordon has enjoyed a slight resurgence online. A former MLB relief pitcher and three-time All-Star, "Flash" Gordon is a current radio color commentator for the Boston Red Sox.

Ancient Loggie Fella 🇺🇦 @AncientLoggie Listening to Red Sox radio broadcast. Tom “Flash” Gordon, Sox closer 96-99, is color commentator…and he just got to analyze his son’s at bat who plays for the Twins!



"Listening to Red Sox radio broadcast. Tom 'Flash' Gordon, Sox closer 96-99, is color commentator…and he just got to analyze his son’s at bat who plays for the Twins! How cool! Stephen King wrote a great book involving Flash…The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon." - @AncientLoggie

The Kansas City Royals selected Gordon in the sixth round of the 1986 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut two years later.

During the 1989 season, Gordon became a rookie sensation for the Kansas City Royals, finishing the year with an incredible 17-9 record and a 3.64 ERA, eventually finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting. While Gregg Olson of the Baltimore Orioles would walk away with the award, Gordon had made a name for himself around the MLB.

"#OTD in 1989: #Orioles @GreggOlson30 wins 26 of 28 first place votes, becoming 1st reliever to win AL Rookie of the Year. Posting 27 saves and 1.69 ERA, courtesy of a blazing fastball and devastating curve, 'Otter' easily beats out #Royals Tom Gordon and #Mariners Ken Griffey Jr." - Orioles Magic

"Flash" Gordon would go on to have a successful MLB career. He was elected to the All-Star team on three separate occasions (1998, 2004, 2004) and won the Rolaids Reliever of the Year Award after leading the league with 46 saves.

He was also a member of the 2008 World Series champion Philadelphia Phillies, though he did not pitch for the team in the postseason due to an injury to his right elbow.

Upon his retirement in 2010, he was the only pitcher in MLB history to have over 100 wins, over 100 saves, and over 100 holds. He holds this title to this day.

"How should you prepare between starts? Let 21-year @MLB pro Tom Gordon be your guide. #BreakthroughSeries" - MLBDevelops

During his 21-year MLB career, Gordon spent time with the Kansas City Royals, the Boston Red Sox, the Chicago Cubs, the Houston Astros, the Chicago White Sox, the New York Yankees, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Flash Gordon's baseball family

It's safe to say baseball runs through Tom Gordon's blood, as he is the father of Major Leaguers Dee Strange-Gordon and Nick Gordon.

Dee has enjoyed a productive 11-year career in the Majors, winning a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger Award and earning a spot in the All-Star Team twice.

Nick, on the other hand, is only beginning his MLB career. He has played two seasons with the Minnesota Twins, hitting 13 home runs and 73 RBIs with a .261 batting average through 209 games.

