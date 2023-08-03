Which Guardians players have also played for the Giants? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 3

The MLB Immaculate Grid for Aug. 3 has just gone live and it features a crossover between the Cleveland Guardians (formerly known as the Indians) and the San Francisco Giants. These two teams don't play each other very often, but players will now need to find the thread of MLB stars between them.

Fortunately, they're both longstanding franchises, even if the Guardians have only been called that for a couple of seasons. Here's who played for them and the Giants.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 3: Which Guardians players have also played for the Giants?

Steve Carlton might be the best example of a player who played for the Guardians and the Giants. The Hall of Famer was briefly with Cleveland in 1987 and the Giants in 1986. He's known for playing for the Phillies, but he qualifies here.

Here are some other ballplayers who suited up for both:

Christian Arroyo

Bud Black

Melky Cabrera

Steve Carlton

Joe Carter

Rajai Davis

Mark DeRosa

Scott Kazmir

Dan Otero

Roberto Perez

Gaylord Perry

Juan Uribe

Omar Vizquel

Orel Hershiser is another good answer. The former Cy Young winner is best known as a Los Angeles Dodger, but he played for both of the Giants and Guardians throughout his career.

Check out Baseball Reference. There's a database there that can tell you every single player who ever played an inning for both teams, thereby improving your rarity score by a lot.