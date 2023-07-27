Which San Francisco Giants players have also played for St. Louis Cardinals? Immaculate Grid Answers July 27

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a prompt for the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals. In the crossover, fans will need to determine a player who played for both franchises, the rarer the answer, the better. Regardless, they'll need to know any player that qualifies to get the answer right.

Fortunately, these are two fairly storied franchises with a lot of players coming and going over the years. Here are some of the best examples of players who've joined both the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Immaculate Grid Answers July 27: Which San Francisco Giants players have also played for St. Louis Cardinals?

Steve Carlton, the Hall of Fame pitcher, might be the most famous player to have joined both of these iconic franchises. He had a brief stint with the San Francisco Giants and spent seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here are some other MLB players who fit the criteria:

Manny Aybar

Carlos Beltran

Pedro Borbon

John Brebbia

Mark DeRosa

Hobie Landrith

Shelby Miller

Brad Penny

AJ Pierzynski

Jose Quintana

Edgar Renteria

Red Schoendienst

Eddie Stanky

Ruben Tejada

Ryan Theriot

Mike Matheny is another good answer, and he, ironically, went on to manage the St. Louis Cardinals for a while as well.

Mike Matheny played for the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have a filter that can tell you any player who ever played a single inning for both franchises, which could help your rarity score.