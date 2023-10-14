Which Guardians players have also recorded 40+ home runs in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 14

Baseball in Cleveland stretches back over 100 years to 1901, when the Guardians was founded. The club is now a massive part of the city's sports culture.

Over their long and illustrious history, the Guardians have fielded a long list of Hall of Famers, All-Stars and some of the game's top hitters.

In the latest edition of the popular Immaculate Grid baseball trivia game, fans were asked to name a current or former Cleveland player who has recorded 40 or more home runs in a season.

Hitting 40 homers in a 162-game season is not an easy feat. Only seven different Cleveland players have achieved the accomplishment. Travis Hafner was the latest player to do it when he hit 42 in the 2006 season. The first player to do it was Hal Trosky all the way back in 1936.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 14: Which Guardians players have also recorded 40+ home runs in a season?

Dominican slugger Manny Ramirez is one of the first names to come to mind. The 12-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion was known for his power.

Over eight seasons with Cleveland, he went on to amass 236 home runs over 967 games. Ramirez recorded 45 home runs in 1998 and followed that up with 44 in 1999 before moving to the Boston Red Sox in 2001.

Former Cleveland player Manny Ramirez reacts after the ceremonial first pitch after being inducted into the Cleveland Guardians Hall

The most popular answer was power-hitting righty Albert Belle. Over 36 percent of the fans selected the outfielder in their grid. Belle played eight seasons with Cleveland before being traded to the Chicago White Sox in 1996.

Belle went on to rack up 381 career home runs over his career and ranks 73rd in the all-time MLB list. In 1995, Belle recorded 50 home runs with Cleveland. In 1996, he had 48.

Jim Thome holds the record for the most 40+ home run seasons in Guardians history. He has achieved the feat on three different occasions. Thome also holds the record for most homers in a season by a Cleveland player, with 52 in 2002.

For some of the older fans, Al Rosen would have been a great answer. The infielder hit 43 home runs in 155 games back in 1953.

Another acceptable answer would have been Rocky Colavito, who recorded 41 and 42 home runs in 1958 and 1959, respectively.