Which Guardians players have also recorded 500+ home runs in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 14

Over their 122-year history, the Cleveland Guardians have been home to some of the game's elite players. Guardians fans have enjoyed witnessing some of the great power hitters in action.

In the latest edition of the popular baseball trivia game MLB Immaculate Grid, fans have been challenged to name a former Cleveland Guardians player who recorded over 500 home runs in their career. There are several correct answers, but with the grid, it is better to come up with a rare answer.

Only 28 players in the history of the MLB have gone on to record 500 or more home runs in their career. Only four of those players donned a Cleveland jersey at some point.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 14: Which Guardians players have also recorded 500+ home runs in their career?

Manny Ramirez will be one of the first names to come to mind for fans. During his heyday, the right-handed slugger was one of the most dangerous hitters in the league.

The Guardians selected Ramirez in the 1991 MLB draft, and he played eight seasons in the majors with the club. Over 967 games with the organization, the Dominican racked up 236 home runs and 804 RBIs. Ramirez played with the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox and recorded an incredible 555 home runs.

Jim Thome was the most popular choice amongst baseball fans. Approximately 54 percent of the fans selected the five-time All-Star for their grid.

Jim Thome gives a speech during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York

Thome spent most of his career with the Guardians, playing 13 seasons with the Ohio club. He recorded an incredible 612 home runs over 2543 career games and ranks eighth in the all-time MLB home runs list.

An answer many fans may have missed out on was Eddie Murray. The infielder was known for his time with the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets but also had a brief stint with Cleveland.

Between 1994-1996, Murray played 309 games with the organization and recorded 50 home runs. He amassed 504 total homers over a 21-year career.

Outfielder Frank Robinson rounds out the list. The righty slugger had an incredible career where he won two World Series and was named to the All-Star team on 14 occasions. Robinson finished his career with Cleveland before becoming a successful manager in the league.