Which Hall of Famers played for the Padres? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 14

The MLB Immaculate Grid for September 14 asks fans to identify Hall of Famers who have played for the San Diego Padres.

To earn a perfect score, fans need to name one of the 13 iconic players who achieved this honor.

The most popular answer is Tony Gwynn, who spent his entire 20-year MLB career with the Padres.

Gwynn was not only a 15-time All-Star, but also a five-time Gold Glove winner. Over his illustrious career, he amassed 3,141 hits and maintained an exceptional .338 batting average.

Gwynn's number 19 has been retired by the San Diego Padres, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers, September 14: Other Hall of Famers who represented the San Diego Padres

Let's take a look at three more answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

#1, Dave Winfield

Dave Winfield began his MLB journey with the San Diego Padres in 1973. Over eight seasons with the team, he was a four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner.

Winfield, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001, had a career batting average of .283 and 465 home runs.

#2, Gaylord Perry

Gaylord Perry made his debut in the MLB donning the San Francisco Giants uniform in 1962.

Joining the Padres in 1978, Gaylord Perry immediately made an impact by winning the Cy Young Award that season. A five-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young winner, Perry was known for his deceptive pitching techniques.

With 314 career wins and an ERA of 3.11, he entered the Hall of Fame in 1991.

#3, Greg Maddux

Greg Maddux was traded from the LA Dodgers to the Padres in 2007. He had already won four Cy Young Awards by then.

He stayed with the franchise for two seasons, maintaining an ERA of 4.07.

Throughout his career, Maddux was honored with 18 Gold Gloves, setting the MLB record for pitchers in that category. An eight-time All-Star, he boasted 355 career wins and earned his spot in the Hall of Fame in 2014.

The full list of Padres players who have achieved this feat is available on the Baseball Reference website.