Which high school did Casey Schmitt attend? Looking into Giants debutant's path to the big leagues

Casey Schmitt is one of San Francisco Giants' hottest young prospects. He has had a remarkable journey as a baseball player before making his debut in the major leagues. He played baseball in his high school, turning out for Eastlake High School between 2015 and 2017.

Casey Scmitt attended Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, California. He played baseball in his school. In 2015 & 2016, he was Perfect Game Underclass High Honorable Mention.

In 2017, he was rated as the third-best outfielder and 45th player overall in California. Additionally, he led Eastlake High to the CIF championship for the second time in a row in 2017. He played summer and fall baseball for San Diego Show. He also hit .500 as a junior and seven home runs for the team. He graduated from high school in 2017.

In 2018, as a freshman, Schmitt was named the Mountain West Pitcher of the Week o after recording a pair of saves against Cal State Fullerton. Moreover, he posted a season-high four strikeouts in two innings against Fresno State. He was also named a Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-American. He also became the first Aztec since Stephen Strasburg to be named a freshman first-team All-American by Baseball America.

In 2019, he made 21 appearances as a pitcher developing a 3.3 record and a 3.77 ERA in 43.0 innings to go with a team-high eight saves. He became the first player to be considered for both Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week accolades in his career.

Now that he's making his debut with the San Francisco Giants, he is expected to show the experience that he garnered all these years in his high school and in the minor leagues.

Casey Schmitt's future MLB career

Casey Schmitt has a bright future with the San Franciso Giants. He's going to use the experience gathered during his school years to show his baseball skills to the team. The team can also help him to develop further skills in baseball.

Schmitt has 4 at-bats with 1 home run and 1 RBI so far in his career. Although not much, this is just the beginning phase of his career in the major leagues. He is expected to learn and grow with the team as his career progresses in the future.

