Which Los Angeles Angels player has 2000+ career hits? MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | May 8, 2024

MLB Immaculate Gird severed another dose of entertainment to baseball fans with its latest edition of the daily internet puzzle game. We have all the answers covered for today's queries for ardent players of the game.

Which player has played for the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels?

Four-time Gold Glove winner Andrelton Simmons is the most popular pick among players for this query due to his time with both teams. Joe Adcock and Troy Glaus are some other names to have represented both teams during their MLB tenures.

Which player has played for the Los Angeles Angels and the San Diego Padres?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and San Diego Padres fan-favorite Dave Winfield is one of the most obvious picks for this query. The 12-time All-Star started his MLB journey with the Padres in 1973 and had a brief with the Los Angeles Angels (then California Angels) before his World Series-winning campaign with the Blue Jays in 1992.

Which Los Angeles Angels player has 2000+ career hits?

Los Angeles Angels icon Albert Pujols is regarded as one of the greatest hitters of the modern era. The three-time MVP and future Hall of Famer finished his glorious MLB tenure with 3,384 hits and 703 home runs.

Which player has played for the Atlanta Braves and the Minnesota Twins?

Recently retired former MVP Josh Donaldson is one of the most prominent names to have featured for both teams. The three-time All-Star had a brief sting with the Atlanta Braves in 2019 before his two-year stay with the Twins.

Which player has played for the San Diego Padres and the Minnesota Twins?

Another query that features the name of Hall of Famer Dave Winfield as one of the potential answers. Nelson Cruz, Dave Winfield, and Shane Mack are some of the other prominent names to feature for both teams.

Which Minnesota Twins player has 2000+ career hits?

Two-time World Series winner Kirby Puckett is one of the most revered names to have played for the Minnesota Twins. The first-ballot Hall of Famer played his entire MLB career representing the Twins, registering 2304 hits to go along with numerous accolades.

Which Atlanta Braves player has played second base?

Former World Series winner Mark Lemke is the most popular pick among the players for this particular puzzle. Lemke played in this position for the Atlanta Braves during his decade-long MLB stint with the team.

Which San Diego Padres player has played second base?

San Diego Padres slugger Jake Cronenworth is one of the current crop of players to have played in this position. The two-time All-Star came second in the Rookie of the Year voting after his memorable debut season with the team in 2020.

