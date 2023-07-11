Which LSU Baseball players were drafted in 2023? Breaking down NCAA Champions' star-studded class 

LSU baseball made history by having the first-ever pair of teammates to go first and second in an MLB Draft. Given the vast range of places that prospects can come from, this is an extremely impressive feat that will likely not be repeated for a very long time. It's rare for teammates to even go in the first round together.

Paul Skenes, first overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Dylan Crews, second to the Washington Nationals, were not the only LSU baseball players selected though. Here's everyone who was taken from the national champions.

LSU baseball players selected in 2023 MLB Draft

Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews helped guide LSU baseball to the NCAA title and improved their draft stock in the process, but they were hardly the only key cogs in the title-winning machine.

In the first round, 38th overall, Ty Floyd, another pitcher from LSU, went to the Cincinnati Reds. The 51st overall pick was spent by the Chicago White Sox on another hurler- Grant Taylor.

Tre' Morgan, the outfielder/first baseman, was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the third round. In the sixth, the Nationals doubled down on LSU outfielders by picking Gavin Dugas.

These players from the school are still available for day three:

SS Jordan Thompson

RHP Christian Little

LHP Riley Cooper

OF Brayden Jobert

C Hayden Travinski

C Alex Milazzo

RHP Bryce Collins

RHP Blake Money

RHP Will Hellmers

1B Cade Beloso

INF Jack Merrifield

LHP Nate Ackenhausen

LHP Javen Coleman

INF Ben Nippolt

RHP Garrett Edwards

Will they join their drafted teammates today?

