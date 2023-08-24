Which Mariners players have also played for the Padres? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 24

The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres have been paired in one of the intersections of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

Participants aiming for a perfect score will need to name one player, current or former, who has played for both clubs in their career.

"Immaculate Grid 144 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

There’s been plenty of crossover between the two long-standing franchises, so there are quite a few options to choose from.

Surprisingly, at the time of writing only 25% of players (according to Baseball Reference) have solved this intersection at their first attempt.

Although, you don’t need to worry, since this article is here to help you ace the August 24 MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 24: Which Mariners players have also played for the Padres?

Ty France is the first name that springs to mind due to recency. The first baseman began his major league journey with the San Diego Padres in 2019 before being involved in a seven-player trade deal which saw him switch to the Seattle Mariners.

Nelson Cruz seems to be the people’s choice at the time of writing, with 24% of players going for the seven-time All-Star. Cruz spent four seasons with the Mariners (2015-18) and went on to join the Padres only last offseason. The 2011 ALCS MVP played only 49 games for the Padres before being released on July 10.

Adam Frazier is another second shout. The second baseman spent one solitary season with either franchise - 2021 with the Padres and 2022 in Seattle. His tenure with the Padres earned him his maiden, and till date, only All-Star callup.

Other possible answers for the Mariners - Padres intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Check out Baseball Reference - they have an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one solitary inning for either franchise.