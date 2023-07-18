Which Marlins players have won the Silver Slugger Award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 18

Today's edition of the daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid features players who have won the Silver Slugger Award and players who have played for the Miami Marlins.
Here's a look at the correct answers for the July 17 edition of the game:
The final clue along the horizontal plane is a Silver Slugger Award winner, while the final clue along the vertical plane is the Miami Marlins. Thus, the correct answer to the corresponding gird is the name of a player who has won the Silver Slugger award while playing for the Miami Marlins.
There has been a total of 11 players who have won the Silver Slugger while playing for the Miami Marlins, but of the most recent players to do so is Giancarlo Stanton.
The outfielder started his MLB career with the Marlins in 2010 and played for them for eight years till 2017. During that time, Stanton picked up two Silver Slugger awards, once in 2014 and the other in 2017.
Other Miami Marlins players who have won the Silver Slugger Award in the MLB
While Giancarlo Stanton may be the most recent Miami Marlins player to win the Silver Slugger Award, there are several other MLB players who have achieved the feat.
Miguel Cabrera is one player who also started his career with the Marlins and won two Silver Slugger awards during his time there. Other Marlins players who have achieved the feat include J. T. Realmuto, Christian Yelich and Hanley Ramirez.
