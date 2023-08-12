Which Mets players are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 12

The New York Mets have seen several big-name stars come and go over the franchise's 62-year history. New York is one of the great baseball cities and talented ball players are drawn to the Big Apple.

The August 12 Immaculate Grid calls on players to name former Metropolitan players that have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. There are several famous personalities that come to mind but, as always, it is better to come up with an answer that is not so frequently mentioned.

According to Baseball Reference, there are 15 former Mets players (and two former managers) that reached Cooperstown.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 12: Which Mets players are in the Hall of Fame?

Former New York Mets Mike Piazza throw out the first pitch prior to a 2015 World Series game at Citi Field

Mike Piazza will be one of the first names on many people's lists. The power-hitting catcher went on to play 972 games for New York, finishing with an impressive .296 average.

He was a 12-time All-Star and was named Rookie of the Year in 1993. Piazza also had stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Florida Marlins and San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics.

For some of the old-school players of the Immaculate Grid, Tom Seaver would be a name that comes to mind. The righty pitcher played in over 400 games for New York between 1967-1977 before moving to the Cincinnati Reds. Over an illustrious career, he won three Cy Youngs and was a member of the club's famous 1969 championship side.

Most fans remember Pedro Martinez from his Boston Red Sox days but the Dominican pitcher would have been a correct answer. He finished with a 32-23 record and a 3.88 ERA.

Jumping back to the '60s and '70s, Willie Mays would have been another great pick. The outfielder was considered one of the game's all-time greats. Many forget that he finished his career with the Metropolitans, and played 135 games over the 1972 and 1973 seasons.

Nolan Ryan, Eddie Murray, Rickey Henderson and Roberto Alomar would have been some of the other acceptable answers.

Fans can check out Baseball Reference for a full list of Mets' players that have reached the Hall of Fame.