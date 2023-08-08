Which MLB stars have played in the Little League World Series? Current stars who featured in the tournament ft. Cody Bellinger

The Little League World Series is back. While it may not seem like a harbinger of MLB success to be good at baseball at 12 years old, there are a surprising amount of current major leaguers who spent time on a LLWS team.

The Little League World Series features the best young players in a given region. They still have to go through middle school ball, high school, possibly college and then all of the minor leagues to get to the MLB, but it's been done plenty.

Cody Bellinger might be the most notable to do it, since he won an MVP and a World Series. Here are some others that did it, too.

Which MLB players were in Little League World Series?

Several small-time MLB players, such as Cory Rasmus, Ben Hayes, Christian Bethancourt and others, made it all the way up from the Little League World Series, but there are also some big-name stars that did so.

Bellinger did it, but so did Kevin Cash (not a notable MLB player, but a current manager of the year candidate), Scott Kingery, Ruben Tejada, Jurickson Profar, Jonathan Schoop, Michael Conforto and others.

Michael Conforto played in the Little League World Series

They were also joined in this exclusive club by Randal Grichuk, Lance Lynn, Colby Rasmus, Todd Frazier, Jason Bay, Gary Sheffield and Jason Varitek. There are quite a few prominent MLB stars who spent time in the LLWS.

Will any of this year's competitors make their way to the majors? It might take a decade to find out, but probably so.