Which MLB teams are getting City Connect uniforms in 2024? Nike's latest alternate jersey series announced

City Connect jerseys are often fan favorites and they allow each MLB team the chance to uniquely represent their city and, as the name suggests, connect with the fans. They're alternates that a lot of teams have used to make incredibly creative and fun jerseys, but not every team has them.

Nike, the MLB uniform sponsor, has announced the list for 2024 and shown off which teams will be getting City Connect jerseys. Every team can only have a certain number of active jerseys, so they may have to drop. Nevertheless, here's who's getting new uniforms!

Who is getting new MLB City Connect jerseys in 2024?

The City Connect jerseys will be announced and then debuted between Opening Day, March 28, and the All-Star Break this season. The Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays will be the teams adding one to their wardrobe.

Several other teams already have them. The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers have particularly enjoyable City Connect uniforms. The Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros and more also have them.

The San Diego Padres have City Connect uniforms

The majority of the league has City Connect uniforms or they will in the near future. Only a few holdouts remain. With the new batch listed above, only two teams have yet to get a City Connect.

The Oakland Athletics do not have a special uniform like this. It makes sense, however, since they're moving. The city of Oakland will be left behind for Las Vegas, so any new uniforms will have to wait for the new logo and all that.

The other team are the New York Yankees, who are most certainly not moving. They just remain committed to the past and don't want to add any jerseys that aren't their classics.

They did recently announce minor tweaks to the road greys they wear, but nothing major. They will still operate with two jerseys alone, whereas 28 of the other teams will have multiple options, some of which are fan favorites.

