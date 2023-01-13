Which MLB teams have not won a World Series yet?

In MLB history, there have been 118 World Series champions. The American League has won it 67 times, whereas the National League has taken the title in 51 years. There are currently 24 teams that can claim to have previously won the MLB World Series.

The New York Yankees have won it twenty-seven times, with the next best being the St. Louis Cardinals with eleven. There are, however, six teams currently in the league who haven't won the World Series yet. They are: Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers, and the San Diego Padres.

The San Diego Padres were one of the fourteen expansion teams post 1961. They made the World Series twice, winning the National League pennants in 1984 and 1998. In 1984, they fell short against the Detroit Tigers in five games, and in 1998 they faced the New York Yankees dynasty at the start of their epic three peat and were clean swept.

The Texas Rangers were originally formed in 1961 as the Washington Senators. After twelve seasons, the franchise debuted in Arlington in 1972 as the Rangers. They were the closest to winning the World Series, coming within one strikeout in Game 6 in 2011 to win before the Cardinals came back and took the title away from them. They had also made the World Series the previous year.

mike taddow @MikeTaddow Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 What’s your biggest heartbreaking moment as a sports fan? What’s your biggest heartbreaking moment as a sports fan? texas rangers losing game 6 of the 2011 world series when they were one strike away (TWICE) from winning the title twitter.com/KingJosiah54/s… texas rangers losing game 6 of the 2011 world series when they were one strike away (TWICE) from winning the title twitter.com/KingJosiah54/s… https://t.co/ObaCFXHPN8

The Tampa Bay Rays are one of the two newest teams in the MLB, alongside the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rays have reached the World Series twice in the last 25 years, in 2008 and 2020. They lost to the Phillies in 2008, before falling short against a very strong Los Angeles Dodgers team in 2020.

The Milwaukee Brewers originally started off as the Seattle Pilots, that too in the American League. They moved from Seattle after just one year due to bankruptcy issues, and under new ownership they won the American League pennant in 1982. They shifted to the National League in 1998 but have yet to make it to the World Series since.

The Colorado Rockies completed thirty years of the franchise in 2023. The team has one National League pennant to its name, having won 21 of 22 games to reach the World Series as a wild card in 2007. However, after cleanly sweeping the NLDS and NLCS, they received the same fate against the mighty Red Sox, who won four games.

Tanner Knight @TheBigFella1998 @evanshipley81 Colorado Rockies 2007 World Series, had a 21 game win streak in the last month of the season to make the playoffs! @evanshipley81 Colorado Rockies 2007 World Series, had a 21 game win streak in the last month of the season to make the playoffs!

Which team in the MLB has never made it to the World Series?

The Seattle Mariners hold the distinction of never making it to the World Series. The franchise was formed in 1977, and in their 46 seasons, they have yielded 30 losing seasons. However, the Mariners had a strong chance of making it to the World Series in 2001 when they won 116 games, setting an American League record, but fell short in the playoffs.

MLB is a competitive league, and winning the World Series is not an easy feat, however, every fan from these six teams hopes to have a ring soon.

