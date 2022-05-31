Top 5 most one-sided MLB World Series matchups in the history of the league

The MLB World Series is the pinnacle of the sport. This is where legends are made and legacies are cemented. The Fall Classic has produced some of the most memorable moments in sports history. From the Miracle Mets of 1969 to the Kansas City Royals' amazing journey to the title in 2015, the World Series has been a beacon of hope for underdogs and top dogs alike.

This list, however, highlights the most lopsided matchups in World Series history, from the 2012 San Francisco Giants demolition of the Detroit Tigers to the 1963 Los Angeles Dodgers sweep of the New York Yankees.

Top 5 most lopsided MLB World Series in history

#5 2007, Boston Red Sox 4 - Colorado Rockies 0

Starting off this list was the Boston Red Sox rampant destruction of the Colorado Rockies, who had gone on a miraculous run to win the National League Pennant. From the get-go, the Red Sox looked poised and ready to maul their counterparts by winning Game 1 with a score of 13-1.

Over the series, the Red Sox batted .333/.411/.525 and outscored the Rockies 29-10, illustrating the opposition was no match.

#4 1989, Oakland Athletics 4 - San Francisco Giants 0

If there was one memorable thing about the 1989 Bay Bridge World Series between the A's and the Giants, it was the Loma Prieta earthquake that rocked California just as Game 3 was about to start.

What is less remembered is that it was a cakewalk for the American League champions against their National League foes. The A's contained the Giants to an abyssmal .209 batting average on their way to a clean sweep.

#3 2012, San Francisco Giants 4 - Detroit Tigers 0

The MLB World Series became a theme for the Giants in the early 2010s. They clinched three world titles in a span of five years, winning them every other year from 2010 to 2014.

Their most dominant run came in 2012, however, when they lit up the best pitcher in all of baseball, Justin Verlander, in Game 1 for five runs. The Tigers never recovered from that first game loss and proceeded to get swept as a result.

#2 1963, Los Angeles Dodgers 4 - New York Yankees 0

With a plethora of Hall of Famers, from Dodgers coach Leo Durocher, Don Dyrsdale, and Sandy Koufax for the Dodgers to the Yankees' Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle, and Whitey Ford, the MLB World Series of '63 was a surprising demolition job by the Dodgers.

They kept the New York Yankees to four runs. You read that right, a team that won 104 regular-season games were kept at bay by Sandy Koufax and the Dodgers. Koufax ended the World Series with two wins outduelling fellow Hall of Famer Whitey Ford.

#1 1966, Baltimore Orioles 4 - Los Angeles Dodgers 0

The most one-sided MLB World Series in history goes to the 1966 edition wherein the Baltimore Orioles thumped the Los Angeles Dodgers, outscoring them 13-2 on their way to their first ever world title.

Aerial view of the 1966 World Series

"Aerial view of the 1966 World Series" - @ Baseball In Pics

The only runs scored by the Dodgers were in the first game. They were shut out in the next three, a testament to how dominant the Orioles were during that series.

