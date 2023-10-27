Which Nationals pitchers have a 10+ win season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 27

The Oct. 27 MLB Immaculate Grid pairs the Washington Nationals and the ‘10+ win season’ milestone in one of its intersections.

Therefore, participants are required to name one Nationals pitcher, current or former, who has won 10 games or more during a season.

"Immaculate Grid 208 + Bonus Challenge... Play your way—OG Immaculate Grid or try using ONLY players who are currently in the majors! Retweet or reply with your score! #immaculategrid" - Immaculate Grid

In total, 62 pitchers in Nationals’ franchise history have at least one 10+ win season to their name. If you are struggling to recall anyone, you are at the right place.

This article will walk you through some possible answers for this intersection and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 27: Which Nationals pitchers have a 10+ win season?

The most obvious answer for the ‘Nationals - 10+ win season’ intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is Max Scherzer.

The future Hall of Famer spent seven seasons with the Nationals between 2015 and 21. During his Nats tenure, Scherzer registered five back-to-back 10+ win campaigns - 14 wins in 2015, 20 in 2016, 16 in 2017, 18 each in 2018 and 19.

Stephen Strasburg is another excellent shout for this intersection. While the entire situation surrounding him and the Nats over his retirement remains a mess, what he has done for the franchise will never be forgotten.

The 2019 World Series MVP has seven 10+ win seasons under his belt - 15 wins in 2012, 14 in 2014, 11 in 2015, 15 each in 2016 and 17, 10 in 2018 and 18 in 2019.

Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin also qualifies for this intersection. The southpaw compiled 10 wins this season, and 14 during the Nats’ World Series-winning season in 2019.

Some other possible answers for this intersection include:

Jordan Zimmermann

John Lannan

Tyler Clippard

Liván Hernández

Tim Redding

Ramón Ortiz

Esteban Loaiza

Luis Ayala

Tomo Ohka

Javier Vázquez

Tony Armas

Bartolo Colon

Dustin Hermanson

Bill Gullickson

Charlie Lea

Bryn Smith

Steve Rogers

Scott Sanderson

