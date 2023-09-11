Which Nationals players have also played with the Pirates? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 11

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new quiz game that sends ripples of excitement through the baseball world. Despite its relatively young age, Immaculate Grid already enjoys a high level of popularity.

Administered by BaseballReference.com, the 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid is fairly simple. Users must populate the nine spaces using the intersecting hints. While two team names are the most common clues, sometimes a statistical value is given instead.

On September 11, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have played for both the Pittsburgh Pirates as well as the Washington Nationals. Let's take a look at some of the most relevant names.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 162. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Players who have appeared for Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals | MLB Immaculate Grid September 11

Although outfielder Nate McLouth was selected in the 25th round by the Pirates in 2000, the Michigan-native came to exceed expectations. After a pair of slow rookie seasons, McLouth broke out in 2008. That year, he led the NL with 46 doubles, and connected for 26 home runs and 94 RBIs alongside a commendable slashline of .276/.356/.497, winning both an All-Star nod and a Gold Glove. Unfortunately, McLouth would never replicate that success. The journeyman finished up his career after a dissapointing 79-game season with the 2014 Washington Nationals.

Expand Tweet

"Nate McLouth throws out Dioner Navarro at home plate to keep the game tied at 3 in the bottom of the 11th inning during the 2008 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Yankee Stadium on July 15, 2008" - Pittsburgh Pirates History

Relief man Mark Melancon enjoyed the best years of his career with the Pirates. A 9th round New York Yankees selection in 2006, Melancon bounced around before arriving in Pittsburgh in 2013. In his first season with the Pirates, the 6-foot-1 right-hander posted a 1.39 ERA in 71 innings, becoming a first-time All-Star in the process. In 2015, he posted a league-best 51 saves to win his second All-Star nod and even finished in the top ten in NL Cy Young voting. Melancon was traded to the Nationals mid-way through the 2016 season, and led MLB with 67 games finished between the two clubs.

First baseman and avid hunter Adam LaRoche was one of the more consistent hitters that the NL has seen in recent times. In his first five seasons split between the Pirates and the Atlanta Braves, LaRoche hit .272 with 98 home runs. However, the best season of his career came with the 2012 Nationals, when he lofted 33 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 35 doubles to win a Silver Slugger and a sixth-place finish in MVP voting.

Expand Tweet

"Not many Nationals were as smooth as Adam LaRoche" - Talkin Nats

Relief pitcher Matt Capps rounds out our Grid list today. At 6-foot-1 and 250 lbs, the right-hander could pack a punch. He first gained attention during the 2007 season in the Pirates bullpen. That year saw the big man post a 2.28 ERA, alongside 64 strikeouts across 79 innings on the bump. He signed with the Nationals in 2010, and was traded to the Minnesota Twins halfway through the season. Despite this, 2010 still saw Capps make his first All-Star team after posting a 2.47 and a career-high 42 saves.